amazing
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

David Rush attempts to break world record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand 100 times. — YouTube/Record Breaker Rush
David Rush attempts to break world record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand 100 times. — YouTube/Record Breaker Rush  

In a major achievement, an Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records added another feather to his cap by passing an 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds.

Earlier the record stood at 32.66 seconds and was set by Italian Silvio Sabba in 2019.

David Rush, who previously took on the 20-pound, 40-pound and 60-pound versions of the same record, passed the 80-pound weight from hand to hand in 21 seconds, according to a report published by United Press International (UPI)

Rush said evidence from his attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official consideration.

