Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be one of the first projects to get finish as writers strike heats up
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 shoot has reportedly been completed as the writers' strike heats up.

During an interview with ComicBook, the director Wayne Che Yip weighed in on the challenges the Middle Earth team faced during the shoot and how they navigated it.

"(Forced perspective) is hands down, was the hardest thing," the filmmaker said.

“The most challenging thing in the whole show was making different actors different heights; and typically, or just Sod's law, the actor that you needed to play the smallest character would actually be the tallest person in real life. There was a lot of planning.

He continued, "But one of our main goals was to try and make the experience as natural as possible for the actors. Because at the end of the day, if the performances weren't there, it didn't really necessarily matter whether we made someone look tall or look smaller. And so we worked very hard with the visual effects department to make sure that the actors could always, to some extent, act with each other."

