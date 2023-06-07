 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene after a shooting in a park as high school graduates emerged from a theatre where commencement exercises had just concluded, in Richmond, Virginia, US on June 6, 2023. — Reuters
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene after a shooting in a park as high school graduates emerged from a theatre where commencement exercises had just concluded, in Richmond, Virginia, US on June 6, 2023. — Reuters

An armed 19-year-old man opened fire just outside a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, killing at least two people and leaving five others injured, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was arrested, faces two counts of second-degree murder along with other offences, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said addressing a press conference. The names were not immediately revealed however, the former was said to be graduated Tuesday.

According to the police, a 31-year-old injured had life-threatening injuries but the other four males, ages 14, 32, 55 and 58, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive behind the shooting in Richmond Virginia was not known but they maintained that the suspect knew "at least one of the victims."

Richmond Police acting chief Rick Edwards had earlier said that two suspects were detained, but Tuesday night he clarified that one of the two people under arrest was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were leaving the building when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.

"That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building," Young said.

"It materialised in a stampede," he said.

Edwards said that four handguns were recovered, but at least one belonged to the second individual who is not believed to be involved.

Heavy police presence in Richmond, Virginia at Monroe Park after a mass shooting in a graduation ceremony. — Twitter/GoadGatsby
Heavy police presence in Richmond, Virginia at Monroe Park after a mass shooting in a graduation ceremony. — Twitter/GoadGatsby

"Off-duty officers working security inside the ceremony immediately responded to the scene and found the shooting victims," Edwards said.

"Virginia Commonwealth University security detained the suspect after he left the scene,” added Edwards, mentioning that "no police officers were injured or fired their weapons during the incident."

Acting Chief Edwards also remarked that a number of people were treated for different injuries, including two people from falls, a 9-year-old girl who was hit by a car during the shooting, and three people who were treated for anxiety.

Edwards also underlined that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

A spokesperson from Richmond Public Schools said: "The graduation ceremony would be rescheduled. This incident occurred toward the end of the Huguenot High School graduation and we have cancelled the Thomas Jefferson High School graduation scheduled for later tonight. It will be rescheduled soon."

US Representative Jennifer McClellan, from Virginia's fourth congressional district, including Richmond, said in a statement, "Tonight's celebration turned into every parent's worst nightmare. As the mother of two school-aged children, I cannot fathom the profound heartbreak, sense of loss and trauma these families are experiencing."

"The gun violence epidemic is a public health crisis that we must address. We cannot continue to live in fear," McClellan added. 

More From World:

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years
Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison
'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies
MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting

MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting
Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country
Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire
Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024

Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024
Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin

Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin
Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years

Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years
US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia