Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby

Popular media personality Amanda Holden has appeared to quash all rumours of a feud with This Morning star Holly Willoughby, with a social media post.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram page, Amanda, 52, addressed reports that have claimed she and Holly, 42, have been pitted against each other for several jobs, and their rivalry has bubbled to the surface in the wake of Phillip Schofield's affair scandal on This Morning.

'Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against one other when we should all be celebrated in our own right,' Amanda wrote.

'Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently, and just get on with it. And we do... mostly.

On Wednesday The Sun reported a source as saying that 'Holly has questioned how Amanda's allowed to have become so influential.'

Sources also said that Holly feels Amanda has too much sway in the industry, as was evident when she suggested to Simon Cowell that her friend Alan Carr could replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain's Got Talent before Bruno Tonioli got the job.

Amanda was embroiled in a feud with Holly's co-star Phillip which began back in 2018 when she claimed he sabotaged her chance to fill for Holly as host of This Morning.

The Britain's Got Talent star raised eyebrows this week when she appeared to mock Holly's return to This Morning in an Instagram video mimicking her opening phrase: 'Are you OK?'

