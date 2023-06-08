Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

She is seen talking to Kendall while Kim is working on the deal in Milan

Kourtney Kardashian is furious with her sister Kim following her deal with Dolce & Gabbana in The Kardashians. From the start of season three, Kim has shown anxiety about becoming the creative director for their fashion show in Milan.

The 42-year-old admitted in private that she was “a little bit worried” about how Kourtney would react to the situation.

“For me to do a project like this just means so much to me, like it really really does, but I am a little worried about Kourtney, just because, I'm never gonna fight with family, bottom line. I don't know, like, I just don't want this to kill my vibe, so… let's talk about it.”

Her suspicions about her sister's reaction were proved right as a sneak peek at the fourth episode sees Kourtney break down crying because of the deal. She is seen talking to Kendall while Kim is working on the deal in Milan and later on, is joined by Kendall after she spoke to Kourtney about the situation.

“'She sees it as it like the dollar signs. I'm sorry it just upsets me. Cause it's not about like business, it's just like legit copying my wedding,” claimed an upset Kourtney.

Kim explained how the deal came into existence, saying: “So basically, they said to me they loved all my looks that they’ve been seeing. Like when I went to the Celine Dion concert like years ago, I had them make this all-crystal thing. And they’re like, “Your looks that you’ve always picked are really cool. Would you ever creative direct our show in September and be like the designer?”

“As the creative director, I came up with the looks that I wanted, recreating all of the looks from the 90s, everything down to the accessories, the shoes, to have these Kim-esque looks,” she admitted.