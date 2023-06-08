 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

She is seen talking to Kendall while Kim is working on the deal in Milan
She is seen talking to Kendall while Kim is working on the deal in Milan

Kourtney Kardashian is furious with her sister Kim following her deal with Dolce & Gabbana in The Kardashians. From the start of season three, Kim has shown anxiety about becoming the creative director for their fashion show in Milan.

The 42-year-old admitted in private that she was “a little bit worried” about how Kourtney would react to the situation.

“For me to do a project like this just means so much to me, like it really really does, but I am a little worried about Kourtney, just because, I'm never gonna fight with family, bottom line. I don't know, like, I just don't want this to kill my vibe, so… let's talk about it.”

Her suspicions about her sister’s reaction were proved right as a sneak peek at the fourth episode sees Kourtney break down crying because of the deal. She is seen talking to Kendall while Kim is working on the deal in Milan and later on, is joined by Kendall after she spoke to Kourtney about the situation.

“'She sees it as it like the dollar signs. I'm sorry it just upsets me. Cause it's not about like business, it's just like legit copying my wedding,” claimed an upset Kourtney.

Kim explained how the deal came into existence, saying: “So basically, they said to me they loved all my looks that they’ve been seeing. Like when I went to the Celine Dion concert like years ago, I had them make this all-crystal thing. And they’re like, “Your looks that you’ve always picked are really cool. Would you ever creative direct our show in September and be like the designer?”

“As the creative director, I came up with the looks that I wanted, recreating all of the looks from the 90s, everything down to the accessories, the shoes, to have these Kim-esque looks,” she admitted.

More From Entertainment:

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance
Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership
Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship
Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies
Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people

Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations