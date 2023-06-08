 
menu menu menu
health
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Study finds link between insomnia and stroke in people under 50

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

 
A representational image of a girl having trouble falling sleep. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a girl having trouble falling sleep. — Unsplash/File

If you are feeling trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, this may be a bad sign as researchers have found in their new study that there is a risk of stroke in those people.

The research published in the journal Neurology Wednesday suggested that people under 50 years old are at a higher risk.

But experts from the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, US, said the study does not prove a causal link between insomnia and stroke, and only shows an association.

The author of the study Wendemi Sawadogo said: "There are many therapies that can help people improve the quality of their sleep, so determining which sleep problems lead to an increased risk of stroke may allow for earlier treatments or behavioural therapies for people who are having trouble sleeping and possibly reducing their risk of stroke later in life.

"The factors that can lead to stroke such as alcohol use, smoking and level of physical activity, the study found that people with one to four symptoms had a 16% increased risk of stroke compared to those with no symptoms."

People with five to eight symptoms of insomnia had an over 50% increased risk while among those with five to eight symptoms (5,695 people), 436 had a stroke, the study found.

"The list of stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes can grow as people age, making insomnia symptoms one of many possible factors," Dr Sawadogo said.

"This striking difference suggests that managing insomnia symptoms at a younger age may be an effective strategy for stroke prevention," he said.

"The risk also further increased for people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and depression," researchers noted.

Experts while highlighting the limitation of the study said the participants reported their own symptoms of insomnia, so the information may not have been accurate.

However, they said the new evidence is sufficient to conduct further research to explore the reduction of stroke risk through sleep management.

More From Health:

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders
US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on

US issues air quality alert to millions as Canadian wildfires rage on
Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week

Study finds fatal heart attacks more likely on a specific day of week
'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'

'Most men unaware of silent prostate cancer'
Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead

Is bone broth good for health? Spoilers ahead
New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages

New test seen as lifesaver as it can detect ovarian cancer in early stages
Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest

Climate change: Canadian wildfires impact air quality in USA's Midwest
'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'

'Rare-blood cancer progression may be reduced to 74% with immune cells'
'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'

'Some bowel cancer patients may do better without radiotherapy'
Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?

Which viruses you need to know about ahead of this summer?
New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug

New study reveals cancer patients can live with this drug
What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?
Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour