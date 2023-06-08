 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Kate Middletons family owes £612,685 to tax authorities and suppliers

The family firm, where Kate Middleton worked as a website designer and photographer before her marriage to William, turned her parents into millionaires.

After the collapse of the firm multiple suppliers and the UK tax authorities, are owed £612,685.

The company left debts of nearly £2.6 million ($3.2 million) when it collapsed last month, a report by insolvency specialists has revealed.

The unpaid bills left by the pandemic-hit firm´s collapse include over £600,000 in unpaid tax.

Party Pieces, a celebration paraphernalia mail order business, was built up by Catherine´s parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

The firm grew into a successful business and generated significant wealth for the Middletons, who in 2012 purchased a £4.7-million mansion west of London near the royal family´s Windsor estate.

According to a report, at its height, Party Pieces was said to be worth £44 million.

However, after unpaid suppliers threatened legal action earlier this year, administrators were appointed last month and the business was immediately sold to UK entrepreneur James Sinclair for an undisclosed sum.

Will Wright, of administrators Interparty Advisory, said Party Pieces had been "impacted profoundly by the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing restrictions on social gatherings."

A report from the administrators said the firm was £2.59 million short of what it needed to clear its debts.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Prince Harry used London court appearance to dismiss divorce rumours

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?
Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre
Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’
Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’
Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’
Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony

Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony
Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist