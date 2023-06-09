 
menu menu menu
world
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages. AFP/File
Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages. AFP/File

Former US President Donald Trump has requested a new trial in the civil case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. In the previous trial, a jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Trump's lawyers argued that the jury's award of $2 million for sexual abuse was excessive because Carroll was not found to have been raped, and the alleged conduct did not cause a diagnosed mental injury.

They also claimed that the $2.7 million defamation award was based on speculation. Carroll's lawyer dismissed Trump's arguments as frivolous.

Carroll's lawsuit, filed in 2022, accuses Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and defaming her by denying it happened. Trump has called Carroll's claims a hoax. During the trial, two of Carroll's friends testified that she had confided in them about the rape. The trial also featured testimony from two other women who had alleged similar assaults by Trump in the past.

Trump's lawyers argued that Carroll's narrative was implausible and that she failed to provide evidence to support her damages claims. Carroll initially filed a separate lawsuit in 2019 for defamation only, which faced delays due to the question of whether Trump could be sued while serving as president.

In 2022, Carroll filed a second lawsuit for both defamation and battery after New York passed a law allowing sexual assault victims to sue even if the statute of limitations had expired.

Carroll sought to amend her first lawsuit to claim additional damages following Trump's comments on CNN after the verdict. Trump's lawyers argued that Carroll is seeking "double recovery" with the second lawsuit. They also argued that the jury's awards were disproportionate to similar cases and asked the judge to reduce them if a new trial is not granted.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has appealed the verdict. Carroll's lawyer maintains that Trump will not escape the consequences of his actions, stressing that the jury unanimously found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll.

The judge has not yet ruled on Carroll's request to amend her lawsuit.

More From World:

Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction

Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction
Satellite imagery shows adverse air quality impacts on US

Satellite imagery shows adverse air quality impacts on US
UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend

UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend
Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested
WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators

WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators
India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile
Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show

Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show
Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'
Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month

Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month
MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah

MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah
WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump video

WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries
Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years