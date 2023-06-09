 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Web Desk

Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects a baby

Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy in March
Lindsay Lohan is over the moon as she counts months to become a mom.

During an interview with Allure, the Mean Girls star shared her happiness, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."

Lohan also said the pending motherhood is becoming "overwhelming," but she added, "in a good way."

"Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion," she said.

The actress also recounted the dull way she broke the upbeat news to her husband.

"It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'" she recalled.

In March, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with "coming soon" written across the item.

Meanwhile, Lohan tied the knot with the financier Shammas in April 2022.

