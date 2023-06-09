Raquel Leviss makes BOLD revelation in 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

'Vanderpump Rules' reunion lives up to the hype

Vanderpump Rules reunion fulfilled the promise of a bombshell ending as Raquel Leviss suggested Tom Sandoval "a throuple" with Ariana Madix.

The reality star poked at the scandalous pair's previous manufactured timeline as they claimed to have only hooked up in August 2022 before their illicit affair.

But, Leviss confessed they went under the sheets "multiple times" during Scheana Shay's wedding week in Mexico, which the TomTom owner attended with Madix.

As their secret relationship became a "regular ongoing thing since Mexico," Leviss revealed that it "definitely picked up speed" after they wrapped filming.

"I definitely felt really guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell [Madix]," adding, "Like, it ate me alive not to tell her."

During the period, Leviss encouraged a throuple to Sandoval; however, the latter outright rejected it.

"I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, she would not be into that,'" she continued. "Because I love Ariana as a person, and also, I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah, it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question."

Earlier, In her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala Kent suggested the Sandoval hire “security” before the episode airing.

“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is, and I think he’s going to need security for awhile."

While Andy Cohen said “every woman in America” will be “upset” with the rockstar after the reunion episode.