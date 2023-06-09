 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Raquel Leviss makes BOLD revelation in 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Vanderpump Rules reunion lives up to the hype
'Vanderpump Rules' reunion lives up to the hype

Vanderpump Rules reunion fulfilled the promise of a bombshell ending as Raquel Leviss suggested Tom Sandoval "a throuple" with Ariana Madix.

The reality star poked at the scandalous pair's previous manufactured timeline as they claimed to have only hooked up in August 2022 before their illicit affair.

But, Leviss confessed they went under the sheets "multiple times" during Scheana Shay's wedding week in Mexico, which the TomTom owner attended with Madix.

As their secret relationship became a "regular ongoing thing since Mexico," Leviss revealed that it "definitely picked up speed" after they wrapped filming.

"I definitely felt really guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell [Madix]," adding, "Like, it ate me alive not to tell her."

During the period, Leviss encouraged a throuple to Sandoval; however, the latter outright rejected it.

"I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, she would not be into that,'" she continued. "Because I love Ariana as a person, and also, I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah, it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question."

Earlier, In her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala Kent suggested the Sandoval hire “security” before the episode airing.

“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is, and I think he’s going to need security for awhile."

While Andy Cohen said “every woman in America” will be “upset” with the rockstar after the reunion episode.

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson
Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition

Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition
Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects a baby

Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects a baby
Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life

Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Blink49 Studios collaborates with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency

Blink49 Studios collaborates with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency
Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why

Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America