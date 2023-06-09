 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Khadija Shah, Yasmin Rashid, others sent to jail on judicial remand

PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and PTI supporter Khadija Shah. — Facebook/DrYasmeenRashidOfficialInstagram/khadijahshah
  • Police produce Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, others before court.
  • Police request further physical remand of female detainees.
  • ATC also extend the judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore sent 13 female detainees accused in the Jinnah House attack on May 9, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter and prime suspect Khadija Shah, to jail for a 14-day judicial remand.

The development came after a hearing of the case by Judge Abhar Gul Khan at the ATC.

Thirteen women, which the police produced before the court, include Shah, Sanam Javed and others, seeking an extension in their remand from the court. The police said it has to recover petrol bombs and stolen goods from the accused.

The court, however, refused to grant further physical remand and ordered that the women be sent to jail in judicial custody.

On the other hand, the ATC extended the judicial remand of PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case registered against her for making speeches to incite violence.

Meanwhile, the judicial remand of the former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema in the Askari Tower case was also extended.

A day earlier, Shah — who is a Pakistani-origin US citizen — was granted consular access by the Punjab Home Department. Sources said the department's decision came after it received instructions from the interior ministry after the US made a formal request.

Washington has been following the case of Shah and urges the foreign governments to allow and follow consular notifications for procedures when American citizens are detained, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a presser.

