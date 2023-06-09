Pakistan envoy meets key US senator in Washington

Ambassador Masood Khan met with US Senator Chris Van Hollen in Washington today. — Radio Pakistan

Senator Hollen is admired as a friend of Pakistan by all, envoy says.

Senator says he always advocated robust ties between both nations.

Meeting comes in backdrop of PTI supporters lobbying US lawmakers.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan on Thursday met Senator Chris Van Hollen — a member of the influential US Senate Foreign Relations Committee — in Washington and “discussed ways to build resilient Pak-US relations” in multiple fields.

In a statement today, Ambassador Masood Khan said it was an honour for him to meet Senator Hollen to discuss ways to build resilient Pak-US relations in multiple fields.

Born in Karachi, Senator Hollen is admired as a friend of Pakistan by all, he said.

During his meeting with the Pakistani envoy, Senator Hollen said that he has always advocated robust ties between Islamabad and Washington especially in economic, commerce, and educational spheres.

It comes against the backdrop of a campaign launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wherein they approached US lawmakers and asked them to mobilise the administration of President Joe Biden to pressurise Islamabad over the human rights situation in the country.

A letter was also written by over 60 US lawmakers to Secretary of State Antony Blnken drawing his attention towards the matter.

In a recent meeting with Congressman Greg Casar, PTI urged him to sponsor a bill linking US military aid to Pakistan with the human rights situation in the country.

On May 9, enraged PTI supporters resorted to violence and attacked government and military installations including the army’s headquarters in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore, in protest against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan.

Hundreds of suspects were taken into custody for their involvement in vandalism that took place that day. The PTI has blamed the authorities for rights violations and high-handedness. An accusation the government has denied.

Last month after the May 9 mayhem, Senator Hollen expressed concern over the in Pakistan, saying he has been following it very closely.

In an interview with VOA Deewa, the senator said, “I intend today to talk to some of our key people at the State Department about the situation there. Pakistan needs to get on track towards elections.”