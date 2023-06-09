 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Tech desk Tech desk

WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

By
Tech desk Tech desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File
The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File 

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is the go-to app for millions of users worldwide, on Friday announced that it was introducing two new updates for iOS users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is bringing a new interface for the group settings screen and a new option of "add other participants". 

This update is currently available to a few users and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks. 

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

A tweaked interface is announced for the group settings screen which would make it easier for admins to manage their groups. 

Admins who install the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can experience the new interface. They would also have the option to decide who can add members to the group through the new option of adding other participants.

A day earlier, WhatsApp announced a feature for Android, iOS, and Desktop users that provides them the ability to follow accounts outside their personal contacts. 

It said that the new update would allow users to receive important updates from people and organisations privately and reliably after following them.

The new feature, called Channels, is available for some users in Singapore and Colombia. It will be released to more users in future.

"With Channels, WhatsApp is developing a reliable and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organisations you matter," the app-tracking website said.

The admins looking over the Channels are able to share different content like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers. Through this feature, users will be able to share different updates — from hobbies and sports teams to receiving news from local officials and much more.

More From Sci-Tech:

Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram

Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram
OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups

OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups
Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows

Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows
Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires

Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires
WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst video

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst
Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo

Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo
Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division

Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO
Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline

Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline