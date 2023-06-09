WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is the go-to app for millions of users worldwide, on Friday announced that it was introducing two new updates for iOS users.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is bringing a new interface for the group settings screen and a new option of "add other participants".



This update is currently available to a few users and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

— WaBetaInfo

A tweaked interface is announced for the group settings screen which would make it easier for admins to manage their groups.

Admins who install the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can experience the new interface. They would also have the option to decide who can add members to the group through the new option of adding other participants.

A day earlier, WhatsApp announced a feature for Android, iOS, and Desktop users that provides them the ability to follow accounts outside their personal contacts.

It said that the new update would allow users to receive important updates from people and organisations privately and reliably after following them.



The new feature, called Channels, is available for some users in Singapore and Colombia. It will be released to more users in future.

"With Channels, WhatsApp is developing a reliable and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organisations you matter," the app-tracking website said.

The admins looking over the Channels are able to share different content like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers. Through this feature, users will be able to share different updates — from hobbies and sports teams to receiving news from local officials and much more.