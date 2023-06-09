 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

One person thought that the pieces would be a good fit for their grandmother
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is in hot waters as the internet criticizes her latest designs for being "knitted underwear." She came out with the undergarments as a part of the Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection.

She posted two pictures of a model donning underwear, which is seemingly supposed to be worn instead of a skirt or bottoms. The item has not been given a price tag yet but it will be available for purchase in autumn.

In one of the images, the model is wearing a cream cable knit sweater paired with grey knickers, knee-high socks and a green bag. In another image, a navy blue piece paired with grey knee-high socks, a blue jumper and a large bag.

However, it seems people won't be in any rush to purchase items from the collection if the comments under the post are any indication.

One user remarked: “Knitted underwear. Interesting,” while another expressed their disbelief saying: “Woollen knickers.”

“As if any sane person is going to wear that,” commented a third user while another questioned: “This is a joke, right?”

One person thought that the pieces would be a good fit for their grandmother. “If that's fashion, I don't want it... But my grandma might.”

Her designs are described on her website as: “Founded in 2008 with a collection of dresses celebrated for their cut and fit, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous label forms the basis of the modern woman’s wardrobe; versatile and wearable yet rooted in modernity with a sophisticated ease.”

