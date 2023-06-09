 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Meta says it's building text-based platform for timely updates

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

A smartphone with Facebooks logo is seen in front of displayed Facebooks new rebrand logo, Meta in this illustration. — Reuters/File
A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo, Meta in this illustration. — Reuters/File

Meta is developing a text-based social media platform — speculated to be launched in June — where users could share timely updates about their interests, the company’s spokesperson told BBC.

According to the BBC, Meta’s new platform would compete with social media giant Twitter.

The platform could enable users to follow the accounts they already follow on Facebook's parent company’s image-sharing platform Instagram, potentially allowing them to attract followers from decentralised platforms such as Mastodon.

A spokesperson from Meta said such a platform was in development, adding that “we're exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates.”

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."

Coding was underway on the platform, said Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox.

Meta is eying to make it available for users however, no date was specified.

Elon Musks Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. — Reuters
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. — Reuters

The platform named P92 could turn out to be a competitor to Elon Musk's Twitter, BlueSky and Mastodon.

Though both platforms attracted users unhappy with Musk’s controversial measures for Twitter, building a new social network with a broad base is difficult.

But the Instagram community is huge.

Meta said it has around two billion users, and it dwarfs the 300 million believed to be on Twitter – but the figures cannot be verified.

If only 25% of Instagram users start using P92, it will become bigger than its older rival.

Meta said it takes "inspiration" from other products, but users think otherwise. Stories on Facebook are based on a Snapchat feature, and Reels on Instagram are similar to TikTok.

Twitter came under the radar in recent months over its content moderation, and in May, it withdrew from the EU's voluntary disinformation code.

Under Musk, Twitter moderation has reportedly been reduced. According to the critics, this increased the spread of disinformation.

However, Elon Musk noted there is now "less misinformation rather than more" since he took over the giant in October 2022 for $44 billion. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram

Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram
OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups

OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups
Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows

Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows
Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires

Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires
WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst video

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst
Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo

Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo
Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division

Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO