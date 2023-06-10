 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
San Francisco shooting leaves 9 hospitalised; manhunt underway

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Two San Francisco Police Department officers stand guard near a shooting sight. —AFP/File
A manhunt is underway after a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District neighbourhood left nine people injured on Friday night, ABC7 reported Saturday.

According to San Francisco police, none of the victims was critical and expected to survive as it was a “targeted and isolated” shooting.

The injured were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, according to ABC7.

Journalist Matthew Keys said the shooting was reported to have taken place outside a block party —hosted by clothing retailer Dying Breed.

“Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as we conduct an investigation related to a shooting,” the San Francisco Police said in a statement. “Updates will be released as they become available.”

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”

No arrests were immediately reported by authorities.

