WATCH: Playful rattlesnake sails across pool on floater in chance encounter





Rattlesnakes are not typically associated with comedic scenarios, but a recent incident proved otherwise when one of these reptiles was found in a rather amusing situation.



The discovery involved a western diamondback rattlesnake hanging perilously over the edge of a backyard pool, with its front end resting on a pool chlorine floater, The Tribune reported.

The unusual sight was captured on video and shared on Facebook by Rattlesnake Solutions, a reptile removal service based in Arizona. The footage showcased the playful behaviour of the rattlesnake, adding an unexpected touch of humour to the encounter.

“What are you doing you weirdo?” snake wrangler Marissa Maki is heard asking in the video. “That is so cool.”

The 3-foot western diamondback tried using the home’s swimming pool to get a drink at a home in Scottsdale. The incident was recorded on May 9.

That was out of the ordinary, Maki said, but then happened a strange thing — the viper rode the floater to sail across the pool.

“Yeah that wasn’t typical,” she told McClatchy News. “I just thought that was hilarious. ... I’ve seen videos of rattlesnakes swimming and just find it funny, so when it flipped in the pool, I was pretty excited to witness it firsthand.”

Maki knew that trying to capture a rattlesnake in a swimming pool could be even trickier, so took the safe approach: She waited for it to get tired.

“I knew it would come towards the edge eventually and I’d be able to grab it,” she said. “I was wondering if it would be able (to get out), but it was pretty large so I figured it could.”

The video clearly demonstrates the challenging situation the snake found itself in. As it became stuck halfway out of the pool, the resourceful reptile devised a plan, pushing its tail against the pool's edge to leverage itself out of the water.

Within seconds, Maki, using a pair of tongs, managed to seize the snake, which surprisingly showed no signs of aggression or rattling. The captured snake was then safely transported and released near a pack rat nest in the desert.

Western diamondback rattlesnakes, known to be indigenous to Arizona, typically measure between 3 to 5 feet in length and can live for over 20 years, as stated by the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, highlights that it can be quite astonishing for homeowners and boaters to realize that rattlesnakes are proficient swimmers.

Nevertheless, this innate swimming ability does not inherently increase the danger posed by these venomous snakes.

“Every year there are a handful of sightings of rattlesnakes and others swimming across lakes as summer kicks in,” he told McClatchy News.

“This is normal. To someone who doesn’t know better, it could look like the snake is chasing or attacking the boat, but of course this isn’t what they’re doing.”