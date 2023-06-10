 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

 'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who have been married for over two decades, are set to make their joint debut in London's prestigious West End. 

They will take on the lead roles in Neil Simon's comedic play, Plaza Suite, which delves into the complexities of marriage.

After a triumphant Broadway revival under the direction of John Benjamin Hickey in 2022, Plaza Suite will now grace the stage of London's renowned Savoy Theatre, providing the perfect setting for a story set in a hotel suite.

Notably, Broderick previously appeared in the West End in Kenneth Lonergan's play The Starry Messenger in 2019, while Parker has had various roles on Broadway, including the titular character in the musical Annie during the late 1970s.

Plaza Suite is scheduled to open at London's Savoy Theatre on January 15 and will run until March 31. Tickets will be available for purchase starting in September.

