Stomach ulcers: Don't take these ordinary symptoms easy

You may think of your gastric pain as innocent and treat it with some common pain medication, but do not take these systems easy as they could actually be sheltering a deadly stomach ulcer.

Stomach ulcers can present a range of symptoms that could lead people to believe there may be a problem with their digestion, it is imperative to be aware of all the symptoms and whether they occur frequently.

Stomach ulcers are a type of peptic ulcer disease, which are curable but can be deadly if they are not taken seriously.

According to researchers, the bacteria H. pylori, which is often benign but can cause ulcers in some people, and anti-inflammatory medications like aspirin and ibuprofen are the two main causes of ulcers, especially if taken frequently or in large dosages.

Although there isn't much proof that lifestyle factors like stress or spicy food can cause ulcers, they can certainly make the condition worse.

A simple breath, blood, or stool test can be used to determine whether the H. pylori bacteria are present if an ulcer is suspected.

In cases where bacteria are present, antibiotics are administered to clear them up, and while the ulcer is healing, other drugs might be used to lower stomach acid levels.

The most prevalent and obvious symptom of a stomach ulcer is tummy pain, which many people describe as feeling scorching.

It typically starts a few hours after eating and can persist for minutes or hours. Antacids may lessen the pain temporarily, only for it to return.

Other, less frequent signs and symptoms include weight loss, indigestion, heartburn, appetite reduction, and feeling unwell.

The best course of action is to see a doctor if you encounter persistent stomach ulcer symptoms, such as passing tar-like, sticky, or dark faeces, experiencing abrupt, acute abdominal pain that worsens over time, or experiencing blood in your vomit.

Blood may appear bright red or dark brown and gritty, resembling coffee grounds.

Though extremely rare, stomach ulcer complications are very serious, resulting in internal bleeding, perforation (when the stomach lining tears), or gastric outlet obstruction (where the stomach swells to the point where food cannot pass through).