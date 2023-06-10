 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Emma Watson smiles wide as she piggybacks with Ryan Kohn in Venice

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Emma Watson was spotted in Venice with beau Ryan Kohn
Emma Watson was spotted enjoying her time in Venice with snack brand founder Ryan Kohn this week, as the duo playfully piggybacked and frolicked around.

The 33-year-old actress appeared to be in high spirits, just a few weeks after news broke that she had split from Brandon, the son of retail tycoon Sir Philip Green.

During the outing, Emma was dressed in a sporty black hoodie with matching cycling shorts, and opted to go barefoot, wearing only a pair of socks. Ryan went for a casual look, donning a grey T-shirt with blue Adidas shorts and white trainers.

The Harry Potter star had been in a relationship with Brandon for around 18 months, and their relationship became public after they were spotted holding hands in Venice. However, the couple is said to have split sometime after Christmas.

Brandon, who has a reputation as a party-lover, has previously been in relationships with a number of models and was once caught patting Kate Moss's bottom while on holiday in St Barths.

In recent years, Emma Watson has expressed an interest in working behind the camera, having set up two film production companies and directed a Prada commercial. She has also developed a grape-based gin called Renais, with some of the grapes coming from her father's vineyard in France.

While Emma famously declared herself "self-partnered" during a period of being single, she has been known to be a serial monogamist, with limited success in her love life.

