Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan as the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 10.



The Queen took to Instagram and shared a sweet video based on throwback photos with the king to mark 30 years of their marriage.

She said, “Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you. Happy 30th anniversary, my King.”

Priyanka Chopra was the first to react to the video, saying “Wow congratulations” followed by clapping hands and heart-eyed emojis.

In another post, Queen Rania shared stunning photo with the king with simple heart emoji in the caption.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah exchanged vows on June 10, 1993.

The royal couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary a week after their son Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif in a spectacular ceremony.