Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'

The highly-anticipated Frasier Reboot has taken an unexpected turn as Kelsey Grammar will not be joined by former co-star David Hyde Pierce.

In the reboot, Grammar will star with British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, famous for his comedic expertise in the long-running UK sitcom Only Fools and Horses.



Nicholas Lyndhurst, known for portraying Rodney, the younger brother of Del Boy Trotter, captivated audiences during the show's remarkable 20-year tenure, including a Christmas special in 1996 that attracted a staggering 24.3 million viewers—one of the highest television audiences in UK history.

Grammar expressed his excitement about working with Lyndhurst, praising his extraordinary acting skills and describing him as both a talented actor and a close friend.

The two had previously collaborated in the 2019 production of Man of La Mancha at the London Coliseum, where their chemistry shone on stage.

Grammar enthusiastically welcomed Lyndhurst's involvement in the Frasier reboot, stating that he is delighted to have him on board.

After nearly two decades since the original series concluded, Grammar made the decision to reprise his iconic role as the quick-witted psychiatrist.

Reflecting on his return, Grammar revealed to The Times that Frasier's character has lived a parallel life to his own, with a story that is just as believable and tangible. Grammar expressed his confidence in his ability to portray the character, emphasising their undeniable comedic chemistry.