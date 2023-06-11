 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

After the wedding, they could be seen celebrating with actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney
Liev Schreiber, former boyfriend of Naomi Watts congratulated her following her wedding to Billy Crudup. The actress announced her wedding by posting photos to her Instagram which showed the couple on the steps of what seems like a Manhattan courthouse.

Naomi was in a relationship with Liev for eleven years and he took to the comment section to express his joy over the news. “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

She tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend in a stunning white Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress which cost around $7, 400. They previously sparked rumours of a wedding after they were seen in what looked like wedding attire in photos acquired by Page Six.

She finished off the look with open-toe heels, a diamond necklace and a gold wedding band with her hair curled and parted to the side. Meanwhile, Billy donned a navy blue suit with a clean shave and his hair swept back in a stylish sweep.

Naomi also posted a picture of herself where she can be seen posing with her bouquet of white flowers, which she revealed that she purchased from a local deli. After the wedding took place, they could be seen celebrating with actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney.

