pakistan
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plays badminton at Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore on June 11, 2023. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday showcased his sportsman skills on his visit to Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore during which he addressed the inaugural ceremony. 

The premier engaged in different indoor sports activities including tabletop game carrom and table tennis on his visit to the sports complex.

Sharing his video on Twitter — which was edited by a social media user in slow motion — PM Shehbaz said: "Slow motion effect makes it look better." 

In the video, the prime minister could be seen playing table tennis. The video was watched by hundreds of netizens who praised the premier's sportsman skills, with some saying that him a "legend" and "Shehbaz speed". 

PM Shehbaz, during the visit, reviewed the facilities provided at the complex managed by Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The PM expressed satisfaction with the standard of sports facilities for the people. He appreciated the administration for making separate arrangements for women's sports.

The commissioner of Lahore briefed the prime minister on the ongoing sports projects initiated by LDA. PM Shehbaz also issued special instructions for the early completion of projects.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Punjab Rana Mashhood accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

