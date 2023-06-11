 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

This picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File
This picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File

In view of the “abrupt and unusual” change in the weather condition, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department on Sunday issued an amended schedule for the summer vacations in schools situated in the “summer zone” (plain areas).

The development came a day after over two dozen people were killed and over 100 injured after heavy rains and thunderstorms hit several parts of the province.

According to the notification, all the public and private schools in the zone will remain closed from June 12 to August 31 on account of summer vacations. The educational institutions will reopen on September 1 (Friday)

The department has directed all the schools to comply with the amended vacation schedule.

As per the provincial disaster management authority, 25 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP's Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat while 145 were injured on Saturday. It added that at least 69 houses were partially damaged by the rain.

A Rescue 1122 official had said that all stations of their Rescue 1122 in KP are on the alert to deal with any untoward incident. KP caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah, in a statement, said that a high alert had been issued in the hospitals of the affected districts.

