entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on power of narratives, eroding trust in media
Tracee Ellis Ross is delving into the influential role of storytelling and the declining trust in media in her upcoming film Cold Copy, she shared in a recent interview.

Ross, celebrated for her performance in Black-ish and her directorial pursuits, is contemplating the impact of narratives in clickbait journalism, emphasising their potential to distort reality.

These themes align closely with her latest film, Cold Copy, a gripping thriller where Ross portrays Diane Hager, a revered yet cutthroat TV journalist who takes an ambitious newcomer under her wing, leading them both down a morally compromised path.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who witnessed the manipulation of her mother Diana Ross' narrative, drew inspiration from her own life and her mother's life for the upcoming flick.

Written and directed by Roxine Helberg, Cold Copy showcases Ross as a formidable journalist who derives pleasure from putting her subjects in uncomfortable situations for the sake of ratings.

Reflecting on her influences, Ross also paid tribute to the profound impact of both her parents, attributing her sense of humor to her father and acknowledging her mother's pivotal role as her primary caregiver during her formative years.

