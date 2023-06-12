 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Fishermen throwing a net into the sea for catching fish at sea view on May 31, 2023. — APP
Fishermen throwing a net into the sea for catching fish at sea view on May 31, 2023. — APP

Pakistan — home to almost 250 million people — has raised an alert for the “extremely severe cyclonic storm,” dubbed Biparjoy, which could hit the country this week.

While the authorities concerned have started taking precautionary measures — including banning entry at beaches, removal of sign boards, etc — laypersons are concerned about the reasons behind and the impact of the cyclone.

How are cyclones named?

A committee named Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) is tasked with naming tropical cyclones in South Asia, according to Voice of America. The panel initially comprised seven countries but has now increased to 13, including:

  • Pakistan
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Myanmar
  • Thailand
  • Maldives
  • Sri Lanka
  • Oman
  • Iran
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates

This time, the name ‘Biparjoy’ was suggested by Bangladesh.

Prior to 2004, there was no tradition of naming storms as they were numbered; however, later it was decided among the PTC and the meteorological departments of all countries that storms should be named in a manner which is easy to pronounce.

It was also decided among the member countries that each country would take turns in giving a name to each cyclone and the names should be easy to remember and pronounce. Turns are decided according to the alphabetical order. 

Terminologies defining the intensity

  • L — Low-Pressure Area
  • D — Depression (17-27 knots)
  • DD — Deep Depression (28-33 knots)
  • CS — Cyclonic Storm (34-47 knots)
  • SCS — Severe Cyclonic Storm (48-63 knots)
  • VSCS — Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (64-89 knots)
  • ESCS — Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (90-119 knots)
  • SuCS — Super Cyclonic Storm (120 knots)

Biparjoy may hit Pakistan's coast by June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit the coastal belt of southeast Sindh between Pakistan/Rann of Kutch-Indian Gujarat coasts by June 15 afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), officials said on Sunday evening.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the cyclone could cause strong winds, torrential rains, and floods in coastal areas of the province.

The NDMA directed the authorities concerned to run an awareness campaign in the local language to inform residents of the coastal areas of weather conditions and advise them against visiting the shorelines.

“Fishermen should avoid boating in the open sea. Follow and cooperate with local authorities in emergency situations,” it added.

More From Pakistan:

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert
Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?
Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab