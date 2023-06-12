Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Satelite image indicating the intensity and location of Cyclone Biparjoy. — Twitter/@Indiametdept

Cyclone Biparjoy lies at distance of 660 kilometres south of Karachi.

Authorities discuss preemptive measures regarding cyclonic storm.

Directives issued for preventing loss of life in wake of Biparjoy threat.

As the risk of tropical cyclone Biparjoy present in the Arabian Sea escalates, the government has decided to evacuate the residential areas and other human settlements near the coast of Sindh.



All the authorities concerned have been put on high alert as Biparjoy continues to gain strength after turning into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), likely to affect Sindh’s coastal areas on June 15 (Thursday).

As per the latest alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone lies at a distance of 660 kilometres south of Karachi.

"It is very likely to move nearly northward till 14th morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph."

Keeping the risk in view, the decision to evacuate areas was taken on Sunday in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, where the participants discussed the preemptive measures regarding the cyclonic storm.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, alongside other relevant officials.

The authorities concerned have been directed to implement the evacuation plan in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by tomorrow (June 13), when the storm is likely to hit the coast.

Baba Bhit, Mubarak Village, Ibrahim Hydri Village, harbour, and other low-lying areas and villages along the coastal belt are included in the evacuation plan.

The meeting directed the Keamari, Malir, South, and Korangi deputy commissioners to ensure that all the residents of the said areas have been evacuated by the deadline, and shifted to safe places or relief camps set up for the facilitation of evacuees.

A total of 10,000 people will be evacuated under the plan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a post-budget press conference on Sunday.

Other key decisions

Moreover, directives for the evacuation from "dangerous buildings" have also been issued.

The Sindh Building Control Authority and the deputy commissioners will take "necessary action with regard to the dangerous buildings, building with a weak glass panels, scaffolding at around under construction buildings [...]".

The cranes and other construction machinery installed anywhere in the areas under threat will also be removed.

The evacuees will be provided will all facilities during their stay in the relief camps.

Other key decisions taken in the meeting were the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC, removal of hoardings and signboards, solar panels, installation of de-watering pumps in the low lying areas and choking points, prevention of electrocution and falling of electricity poles and devising of a contingency plan.

During the meeting, the commissioner alerted all city departments to deal with the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy. He ordered all the relevant bodies to complete their preparations to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

Directives to declare high alert in all major city hospitals and establishment of control rooms had also been given.

Moreover, the Mirpurkhas commissioner's office has set up a control room to monitor the cyclonic situation.

Efforts to tackle Biparjoy threat 'in works' for Gwadar

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Jahanzeb Khan has said that a plan has been made to tackle the rising threat of the cyclone in the coastal area of Balochistan, and more steps are being taken.

A meeting chaired by Khan decided to declare an emergency in the hospitals on an emergency basis and imposed a complete ban on going to the coastal area.

The district administration has also directed a ban on fishing, and fishermen were advised not to venture into the open sea during rough conditions and to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Biparjoy may hit Pakistan's coast by June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit the coastal belt of southeast Sindh between Pakistan/Rann of Kutch-Indian Gujarat coasts by June 15 afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), officials said on Sunday evening.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the cyclone could cause strong winds, torrential rains, and floods in coastal areas of the province.

The NDMA directed the authorities concerned to run an awareness campaign in the local language to inform residents of the coastal areas of weather conditions and advise them against visiting the shorelines.

“Fishermen should avoid boating in the open sea. Follow and cooperate with local authorities in emergency situation,” it added.