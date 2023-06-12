 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split
Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split 

Matty Healy makes mistakes during his performance after seemingly saying “sorry” to his ex Taylor Swift following their split.

Taking the stage in Dublin with his band, the 1975 frontman spraypainted "Sorry?" in bold and large letters on a banner while his bandmates performed.

As Healy’s bandmate Jamie Squire sang a cover of Leon Russell’s A Song For You, the musician wrote the words with black paint on a white background.

Following this, Healy, who parted ways with Swift just a month after they allegedly started dating, made a few mistakes while playing a solo acoustic set as he drank several pints of Guinness.

"It is not even normal, it is just because it is so nice,” he said while addressing the crowd. "But you drink so much of it like it is some kind of milk that then you forget the songs so I came in at the wrong time then.”

"I thought it was quite dramatic as well, I was making my way over here and it was all eye contact and just a (expletive) bloke," he added.

While he was addressing the concertgoers, fans noticed that the musicians’ bandmates; drummer George Daniel and guitarist Adam Hann, were looking very concerned.

This comes after it was reported that Healy wanted to “settle down and have children” with the Anti-Hero hitmaker. 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner ‘saddened’ over Kim Kardashian’s rise as a reality TV star

Kris Jenner ‘saddened’ over Kim Kardashian’s rise as a reality TV star
Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?
Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?
Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial

Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial
Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'

Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'
Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’

Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’
Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Taylor Swift doubles down on charity amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift doubles down on charity amid Eras Tour
Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'

Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'
Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future

Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future
'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?

'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?
Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children

Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children
Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role

Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role
Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race

Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race
'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker

'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker
Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'

Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'
Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video