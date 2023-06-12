 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Dream Girl 2 features Ananya Panday in place of Nushrratt Bharuccha
'Dream Girl 2' features Ananya Panday in place of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha, the leading lady of the original Dream Girl, has finally expressed her feelings over not being a part of the sequel.

This is not the first time Nushrratt has spoken over the matter. In a latest interview with ETimes, she again opened up and accepted that she did not have the heart to ask the makers why they did not cast her in the second part of the super hit film.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said: “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t." 

"I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress."

Previously, while talking about the same, Nushrratt stated: “My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special.”

“Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores.”

Dream Girl 2 is coming out soon with the OG Ayushmann Khurrana this with Ananya Panday to amuse audience with his remarkable character named 'Pooja'. The film is set to hit theatres on July 7, reports News 18.   

More From Showbiz:

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors
Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’
Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him

Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him
Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’

Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’
Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'
Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!

Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!
That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi