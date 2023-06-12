 
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif addresses the National Assembly on June 12, in this still taken from a video. —YouTube/@NAofPakistan
  • Resolution also seeks speedy completion of action against violators.  
  • "One political party and its chairman' crossed all boundaries on May 9."
  • Certain elements resorting to baseless propaganda: reads resolution. 

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed a resolution seeking a speedy trial of all the elements — including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — involved in the May 9 mayhem under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

As per details, the lower house of parliament unanimously passed a resolution demanding that action against the perpetrators and instigators of May 9 violent acts should be completed without any delay under the law and the Constitution.

The resolution was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in the house. Without taking the name of PTI and its chairman, the resolution stated that one political party and its chairman on May 9 whilst breaching the law and constitution crossed all the boundaries and attacked the military installations.

“These incidents caused an irreparable loss to the state and state institutions,” read the resolution, adding that the agenda of this party is based on “enmity” against Pakistan.

The resolution strongly rejected the impression that human rights violations are being committed whilst dealing with the miscreant elements or the culprits of May 9.

It said that certain elements are resorting to baseless propaganda on the matter.

The resolution said that those involved in the violent acts on military installations must be tried and sentenced under the Army Act 1952 without any delay, saying that in other countries also where military installations are attacked, the authority of trying such persons rests with the forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif clarified that the government has not enacted any new legislation vis-à-vis the May 9 violent acts. “Our armed forces are waging a war for the defence of the country and their personnel continue to render their lives for the security of the country.” 

He said the attacks on the military installations were planned to disregard the blood of martyrs which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. 

The senior PML-N leader also said that the PTI is attacking the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

— Additional input from Radio Pakistan 

