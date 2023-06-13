PTI chief has no evidence against senior army officer

In this undated photograph, supporters of PTI wave the party's flag during a rally. — PTI Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: After recurrently levelling allegations against a senior army officer in his speeches and media talks, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday admitted that he had no proof to support his claims.

The PTI chief made this statement when he appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations against top military officials.

The JIT interrogated the former prime minister at the office of Islamabad Police DIG (operations) for FIR no 255/23, registered at Ramna Police Station.

The contents of the FIR were read out and video clips were shown to him in which he levelled baseless allegations against the military officials, including torture and devising a plan to kill him.

The PTI chief owned all the contents of the clips.

The following questions were asked:

JIT: Do (you) own clips?

PTI chief: Yes.

JIT: Do you have any proof of your allegations against army officers?

PTI chief: No.

JIT: Did the senior army officer directly threaten you?

PTI chief: No.

JIT: Then why (you) level allegations?

PTI chief: Someone told me.

JIT: Any proof or evidence you have?

PTI chief: No.

JIT: [And] why did you name the top intelligence official?

PTI chief: He did a press conference.

JIT: Have you met the senior army officer?

PTI chief: No.

JIT: To whom do you call Dirty Harry?

PTI chief: senior army officer.

After the question-answer session, the former premier said: “I own all my (video) clips; now I need to go.”

The JIT proceedings were recorded on paper and were signed by the PTI chief.