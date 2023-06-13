'The Flash' movie gets Tom Cruise's seal of approval

The Flash movie has been generating a lot of excitement within the industry and among fans due to its long journey to the big screen and its potential impact on the DC multiverse.



The movie received high praise from industry insiders, including actor Tom Cruise, who reportedly watched a finished cut of the film and loved it. The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed that Cruise's positive feedback boosted their confidence in the project.

"If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything," said Andy.

"It's a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies," Barbara echoed.

The Flash, set to release on June 16th, aims to reshape the DC Multiverse by delving into time travel and introducing both familiar and new heroes.



The story follows Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, as he ventures into the past to alter history, leading to significant consequences for the future. He teams up with another version of himself, the enigmatic Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton) to confront his mistakes and save a doomed reality.



Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film features a screenplay by Christina Hodson, based on a story by Joby Harold, and is produced by Barbara Muschietti.

The movie explores a suspenseful narrative that combines elements of time travel, the origin story of Barry Allen's parents, and the emotional journey of the protagonist. Muschietti describes it as a buildup to a crucial moment, which adds to the emotional impact of the story.



In this adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, Barry Allen grapples with the mysteries of his altered reality, such as his mother being alive and his lack of powers.

