Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Although the anniversary was on June 12th, he was not able to make a post until the 13th
K-pop group BTS’ Jin posted a note congratulating the band on their tenth anniversary on Weverse. Although the anniversary was on June 12th, he was not able to make a post until the 13th due to his military duties.

Although he was unable to make a post on Instagram like the other members, he penned a heartfelt letter to his fans.

“Hello. This is Jin.

Thank to our ARMY, we’ve hit our 10th anniversary. There’s the saying that even mountains and rivers change with 10 years. It’s so fascinating how BTS and ARMY’s love never changes.

Of course, I want to deliver some sort of content to everyone for the 10th anniversary… But it’s such a pity that I cannot spend it with you. I should’ve filmed more contents before I enlisted… I don’t know how to express how sorry I am.

I know that the rest of the members are working hard to carry out the 10th anniversary contents… I’m left with ‘1 year’ or ‘365 days’ in the military so as soon as I discharge, I’ll head straight to the company instead of my home in order to set up Weverse Live to see you all, as my 11th anniversary content.

Of course, if [I’m discharged] early, I could go home first and come back, but I will not make any plans such that I can spend my discharge day, on the 11th anniversary, with you guys.

I’m so happy that I can even say such things. Haha. Thank you so much for spending our 10th anniversary with us and I hope that you can continue to be with us, for as long as our bodies can continue to perform.

ARMY HEART BTS.”

