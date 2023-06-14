 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Trump, expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Former President Donald Trump. Screengrab of a Twitter video.
Former President Donald Trump, facing serious legal charges, made a strategic move after his court appearance. 

He visited a famous Cuban restaurant called Versailles in Miami, just minutes after pleading not guilty to numerous felony counts related to classified documents. This visit was seen as a deliberate attempt to rally support and turn the event into a campaign opportunity.

Versailles restaurant holds significance as a social and political hub in Miami, attracting high-profile politicians. Trump's motorcade arrived at the restaurant, where he was warmly received by supporters who took photos with him and even sang "Happy Birthday" as he was about to turn 77 the next day.

During his brief visit, Trump engaged in prayer led by a rabbi and a priest, with people placing their hands on his back and shoulder. The prayers expressed gratitude for Trump's presidency and expressed a belief that communism would not prevail. 

Trump thanked those involved in the prayer and greeted patrons while receiving words of encouragement. He also briefly addressed the court proceedings, stating that he believed they were going well and claiming the existence of a rigged deal.

This visit to Versailles showcased Trump's resilience and determination, as well as his refusal to back down despite the legal challenges he faced. It was a calculated move to demonstrate to his supporters that he remains a viable candidate for the presidency, regardless of the indictment. By turning his court appearance into a campaign-like event, Trump conveyed a message that he was undeterred and focused on his bid for the White House in the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

This development created a challenge for Trump's Republican rivals, who must navigate how to respond to his indictment and ongoing campaign activities. Some critics, such as former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, have called for Trump to end his campaign, while others, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have directed their criticism towards federal prosecutors instead. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley find themselves in a delicate position, attempting to strike a balance between criticising Trump and maintaining support from his loyal followers.

Trump's visit to the Cuban restaurant further reinforced his determination to continue pursuing the presidency, leaving his rivals with the task of navigating their responses to this defiant campaign-like event.

