 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

PM Shehbaz to depart for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses during a meeting of the heads of coalition parties at PM House in Islamabad on April 26, 2023. — Online
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses during a meeting of the heads of coalition parties at PM House in Islamabad on April 26, 2023. — Online

  • PM's visit comes as Pakistan aims to get LNG from Baku.
  • Premier to hold wide-ranging talks with the Azerbaijani president.
  • PM Shehbaz's entourage would also include relevant ministers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, invited by President Ilham Aliyev, will travel to Azerbaijan today (Wednesday) as Islamabad aims to obtain spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Baku.

In a recent development, Pakistan released two tenders for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments after nearly a year, coinciding with the announcement of a monthly LNG cargo agreement with Azerbaijan.

Pakistan has encountered difficulties in procuring spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to its dependence on gas for power generation and limited foreign exchange reserves, aggravated by the spike in global prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, on Tuesday, announced that Azerbaijan had agreed to provide Pakistan with a monthly LNG cargo at a more affordable price. Although specific details of the supply agreement were not disclosed, Malik confirmed that a contract had been signed with Azerbaijan and that the deliveries would commence in the near future.

This situation resulted in widespread power outages. However, Asian spot LNG prices have significantly declined this year, dropping from the record highs of $70/mmBtu in August to below $10.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's entourage would also include ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During his visit, the premier will hold wide-ranging talks with the Azerbaijani president on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and energy.

Meanwhile, regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

"Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters," the FO statement read.

The minister added that the frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

On the other hand, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet today (Wednesday) with Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to take up the issue of approval for the import of distressed LNG for the third time from an Azerbaijan firm SOCAR, based in the UK.

More From Pakistan:

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today

Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today
Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Cyclone Biparjoy not to hit Karachi directly; evacuation isn't an option for Keti Bandar

Cyclone Biparjoy not to hit Karachi directly; evacuation isn't an option for Keti Bandar
PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan

Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan
'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'

'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply

Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply
Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’

Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’
Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?

Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah
Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy
Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh

Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh
Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB

Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB
Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains

Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains
Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar

Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister

Karachi at risk of 'urban flooding', warns climate change minister
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm weakens as it gets closer to Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm weakens as it gets closer to Pakistan, India
Sea level rises along Karachi shoreline as cyclone Biparjoy moves closer

Sea level rises along Karachi shoreline as cyclone Biparjoy moves closer
PTI chief has no evidence against senior army officer

PTI chief has no evidence against senior army officer