 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Johnny Depp reminisces about Pirates of the Caribbean

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Wednesday shared a link to his interview taken during his Cannes appearance.

When interviewer Greg Williams asked when was the last time he was at the festival, the actor said "it Pirates 4". 

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor also spoke about his relationship with "Godfather" actor Marlon Brando.

He said he met the legend 10 years before "he passed on to next situation" referring to his death in 2004.

Recalling one of his encounters with Brando, Depp said the Hollywood veteran told him, "Johnny that's not normal. There's something wrong with Johnny. Johnny stop it. That's not normal."

 "We spent a little time together. Got to know one another," Johnny Depp said when asked whether Brando became one of his very dearest.

While talking about Marlon Brando, Depp continued to imitate The Godfather star.  

Johnny Depp recently made a comeback with the Cannes Film Festival's opening movie "Jeanne du Barry" following a high-profile defamation trial a year ago, though he admitted people had "stopped calling" at the time.

The film, by French actor and director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maïwenn, chronicles the life of French courtesan Madame du Barry, who climbed the social ladder at Versailles to become the king's favourite.


More From Entertainment:

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing
'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks
Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar find love on set of new movie

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar find love on set of new movie
Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere
Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video

Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video
Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’

Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’
Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement
Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character

Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy