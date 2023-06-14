Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Wednesday shared a link to his interview taken during his Cannes appearance.

When interviewer Greg Williams asked when was the last time he was at the festival, the actor said "it Pirates 4".

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor also spoke about his relationship with "Godfather" actor Marlon Brando.

He said he met the legend 10 years before "he passed on to next situation" referring to his death in 2004.

Recalling one of his encounters with Brando, Depp said the Hollywood veteran told him, "Johnny that's not normal. There's something wrong with Johnny. Johnny stop it. That's not normal."

"We spent a little time together. Got to know one another," Johnny Depp said when asked whether Brando became one of his very dearest.



While talking about Marlon Brando, Depp continued to imitate The Godfather star.

Johnny Depp recently made a comeback with the Cannes Film Festival's opening movie "Jeanne du Barry" following a high-profile defamation trial a year ago, though he admitted people had "stopped calling" at the time.



The film, by French actor and director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maïwenn, chronicles the life of French courtesan Madame du Barry, who climbed the social ladder at Versailles to become the king's favourite.





