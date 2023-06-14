 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
US army downplays Prince Harry's appearance at Warrior Games Challenge

Prince Harry's attended of the Warrior Games Challenge in San Diego has not only been downplayed by the Department of Defense.

The Duke of Sussex attended the games after returning from the United Kingdom.

The Department of Defense (DoD) holds an annual adaptive-sports competition, the Warrior Games. .

This year is the 13th Anniversary highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. Men and women representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command will compete in a variety of adaptive sports.

The Duke of Sussex, who had just returned from the UK after recording is testimony in a case against the publisher of a newspaper in phone hacking case, sat with the wounded veterans and later spoke at the event to encourage the servicemen.

Social media users in the US praised the prince for supporting the US army's wounded personnel.

Although a couple of pictures and videos featuring the husband of former American actress Meghan Markle appeared on social media, the official website of the games dodwarriorgames.com made no mention of King Charles' son.

The news section of the website of the couple's Archewell Foundation also did not mention Harry's visit, which drew applause from the Americans.

The website which continued to apprise the people of the royal couple's activities since its launch has not been updated since May 15.

It did not publish anything about the couple's visit to New York where Meghan was given Women of Vision Award.

A few days later Meghan Markle and Harry skipped the Gracie Awards where the Duchess was honored.

This is happening amid rumors that the couple's marriage is on the rocks but Harry gave no signs of any rift with his wife when he appeared in the court and defended her right to privacy.     

