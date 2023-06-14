 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

American rapper Kanye West's 46th birthday included a Japanese practice called Nyotaimori, which basically just means serving sushi and sashimi off of a woman's body.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's move sparked backlash from social media users, with many calling out the Yeezy founder for misogyny. 

According to food scientist the father-of-four's move was not safe.

According to Food and beverage consultant and author of "150 Food Science Questions Answered" Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, eating off another human is actually pretty unsanitary, especially with sushi.

"One of the issues with eating food off a person's body, especially raw fish, is that human skin contains a very large load of microorganisms," he says.

According to the Bryan, "the most common skin pathogen is Staphylococcus aureus, which causes pneumonia and blood infections."

Dr. Quoc Le explains that the only way to avoid pathogens from the body is if model has "done extensive cleaning using chemical disinfectants on their skin, such as hydrogen peroxide, chlorinated agents, or rubbing alcohol."

West celebrated his 46th birthday earlier this week. The rapper's party, according to series of photos and videos shared to social media, included the Japanese practice, nyotaimori. It's often referred to as "body sushi" (for obvious reasons) and involves women working as literal serving trays.

