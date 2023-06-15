Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m

Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on 13 June 2023. AFP

Former President Donald Trump celebrated his 77th birthday amid his federal indictment with an impromptu serenade by his supporters.

Speaking at his New Jersey golf club, Trump was interrupted by the loving crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to him. The incident marked the second time that day he was treated to the song, with the first occurrence happening at a Cuban restaurant in Miami after his arraignment.

Trump briefly stepped away from the podium to acknowledge the loving gesture.

The former president pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse earlier that day. He faced 37 charges related to his handling of classified national security documents post-presidency. Despite expectations of protests outside the courthouse, the turnout was smaller than anticipated, although one anti-Trump protester did jump in front of his motorcade.

Trump subsequently returned to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey to deliver a speech, reiterating his claim of being a victim of political persecution. The event raised $2 million for his 2024 campaign, according to media outlets.

Critics widely criticized Trump's speech for its falsehoods and its potential indication of his defense strategy against the charges. Former Vice President Mike Pence, after reviewing the indictment, stated that he could not defend the allegations made by prosecutors, joining a growing list of former allies distancing themselves from Trump.

The Bedminster fundraiser, held on the night before Trump's birthday, raised $2.04 million, surpassing its modest goal. This event marked the first official campaign fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. Trump's campaign has been increasingly engaging with major contributors and bundlers, with plans to have 300 bundlers on board by the end of June. Attendees at the Bedminster event paid at least $1,000, and higher-tier donors received exclusive benefits such as private dinners and photo opportunities with Trump.

Of the funds raised, 90% will go to the Trump campaign, while the remaining 10% will go to Trump's Save America PAC, potentially for non-campaign expenses like legal bills. As Trump faces multiple legal proceedings and a crowded field of challengers in the 2024 GOP primary, the second-quarter campaign fundraising deadline looms ahead.