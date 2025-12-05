NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says 'people saw themselves in him'

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a gathering of American-Pakistanis in Long Island. — Reporter

At a gathering of American-Pakistanis in Long Island, New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani began with a light-hearted story that captured both the challenges of political life and the deep community ties that helped carry him to victory.

“A day after Ali Najmi lost the race, he went to a restaurant to grab some doughnuts. An uncle saw him and said he had been desperately waiting to vote for Ali,” Mamdani began with an engaging story.

In fact, the first door Mamdani ever knocked on in New York City was for American-Pakistani candidate Ali Najmi, who was running for City Council. Mamdani calls Ali his brother. His defeat, he said, was a thousand-watt shock.

“That day, I told myself that we cannot allow any uncle or auntie to forget when the election is,” mayor-elect Mamdani told more than a hundred American-Pakistanis gathered to support his Transition.

The event, held in Long Island, was organised by Chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) Dr Ijaz Ahmad. Many attendees had supported Mamdani since he contested the State Assembly election five years ago.

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani attends Fundraiser in New York City. — Reporter

Explaining his campaign strategy, Mamdani said he reached out to people of all ages. His team contacted those who had never voted, as well as those who had not voted for decades.

“A close friend of mine, Salman, told me about his 90-year-old grandfather who had lived in New York City for nearly 50 years. This was the election that finally brought him to register to vote,” Mamdani said proudly.

With this approach, Mamdani broadened political participation. He brought Pakistanis, Indians, Bangladeshis, Nepalis, Tibetans, South Asians and others from across the five boroughs into the electoral process. He went on to win more votes than any candidate since John Vliet Lindsay in 1965.

“I am now less than 30 days away from being inaugurated as the first South Asian, the first Muslim mayor in the history of New York City — and the first immigrant mayor to lead our city in generations.”

Mamdani then shared a heartfelt message.

“The only reason I stand here is because people saw themselves in me long before I could see the path ahead. I ask you to give that same belief to every young person in this room. Young people who want to write their own story, who aim to become the leaders we have long waited for — the ones who will chart a new course for our city, our state and our country.”

Although Mamdani is the talk of the town today, his journey has been far from easy.

He revealed that many discouraged him from pursuing this goal, including close associates who reminded him of “the limitations of the promise that is made in this city, in this state and in this country.”

“At the beginning of this campaign, many said it was impossible. Many asked why I would even try. Some looked at me as though it was a fool’s errand to dream of such a thing.”

Mamdani, however, praised APPAC for its unwavering encouragement. “It is that support, at such a critical moment, that even makes this journey possible.”

He added that this was not just about American-Pakistanis, South Asians or Muslims. Many early supporters did not even know what position he was running for.

“What I have heard from so many in this room — and from Dr Ijaz himself — is the importance of making democracy reflect the city it is meant to serve. That every person, no matter where they come from, can see themselves in the politics of their home,” Mamdani remarked.

Speaking about fulfilling his campaign promises, he added: “I know the honour we share today is one I do not take lightly. Far more rests on the success of my administration than simply delivering our ambitious agenda.”

Before concluding, Mamdani shared another story — this time about a South Asian doctor who saved a woman’s life on a flight to Puerto Rico. An elected official on board asked the doctor how his service could be recognised.

“I need two tickets to Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration,” the doctor replied, according to the mayor-elect.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, former APPAC Youth President and PSA National Co-founder Arsal Ijaz noted that Zohran Mamdani “wasn’t born into politics. He built his path step by step, door by door and community by community. His journey proves that the impossible becomes possible when you take that first step.”