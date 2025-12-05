Dubai emerges as top billionaire destination

General view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.— Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai has become one of the world’s leading destinations for billionaires, as global wealth reached a record $15.8 trillion in 2025, according to the latest Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025.

The report is published annually by UBS — a major Swiss financial institution known internationally for managing the wealth of the world’s richest families and monitoring global billionaire trends.

The report explained that more wealthy families are relocating than ever before, mainly due to security, business opportunities, tax advantages and a higher quality of life.

The study shows that 36% of the world’s billionaires have already moved from their home country at least once, with Dubai, Singapore, London and New York emerging as their preferred destinations.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates — especially Dubai — has become a key hub for global wealth, attracting high-net-worth individuals from Pakistan, India, Europe and across Asia.

Experts say Dubai’s tax-free system, stable governance, strong economy and international lifestyle make it one of the most attractive places for the world’s wealthy to secure their future.

The study also highlights a significant shift: women billionaires increased their wealth at twice the pace of men in 2025. In simple terms, this means that if male billionaires saw their wealth grow by around 3%, women saw growth of more than 8%.

The study noted that women have been investing more confidently in technology, finance and new businesses, allowing them to expand their fortunes more rapidly.

Another major finding is the sharp rise in inheritance. In 2025, wealthy families passed on a record $297.8 billion to their children — the largest wealth transfer ever recorded. Many young heirs are choosing the UAE as their base, attracted by its business-friendly rules and global connectivity.

Self-made billionaires also added $386.5 billion to global wealth this year, with strong growth seen in the United States, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East — including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The study predicts that the world’s richest families will transfer nearly $7 trillion to the next generation by 2040, a shift expected to further increase the movement of wealthy individuals towards stable financial hubs such as Dubai.

Experts say the UAE’s rise as a global magnet for wealth underlines its growing importance in the international economic landscape — especially for wealthy investors from Pakistan and other developing nations seeking stability and long-term security.