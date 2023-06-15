Luke Combs' "Fast Car" cover propels Tracy Chapman to No. 1 on Billboard chart

Tracy Chapman claimed the top spot on Billboard's Country Songwriters chart, moving from No. 3 to No. 1 on the June 17th edition, thanks to Luke Combs' rendition of her iconic hit "Fast Car."

Combs' version of the song, for which Chapman is the sole credited songwriter, maintains its peak position at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart and rises from 8th to 4th on the Billboard Hot 100.



Combs' cover surpassed even Chapman's original recording, which reached No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 1988.

The success of Combs' cover continues to soar, with significant growth across multiple platforms. The song received 34.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, a 30% increase, and experienced surges in country, pop, and adult formats.



It also accumulated 20.2 million U.S. streams (up 1%) and sells 9,000 downloads (up 4%) during the week of June 2-8, as reported by Luminate.

Tracy Chapman has made her mark on the Hot 100 with five entries as a billed recording artist. Alongside "Fast Car," which peaked at No. 6 in 1988, her other charting songs include "Talkin' Bout a Revolution" (No. 75, 1988), "Baby Can I Hold You" (No. 48, 1988), "Crossroads" (No. 90, 1989), and "Give Me One Reason" (No. 3, 1996).

Combs' rendition of "Fast Car" marks the third version of Chapman's breakthrough song to make an appearance on the Hot 100, following her original recording and Jonas Blue's dance cover featuring Dakota, which peaked at No. 98 in 2016.

Chapman made her chart debut with her eponymous debut album, which entered the Billboard 200 on April 30, 1988. "Fast Car" followed, making appearances on the Adult Contemporary and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts in May, and subsequently on the Hot 100 in June.



Throughout her career, she has been honored with four Grammy Awards, including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Fast Car" and Best Rock Song for "Give Me One Reason."