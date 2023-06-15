Prince Harry ‘can’t keep Spotify happy’ with ‘mediocre bids’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly starting to realize that even a “a global name” isn’t enough to keep Spotify on their side.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au, “Being a global name would not seem to be enough to keep Spotify on side, with the company “declining to renew” their deal with Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company last year.”

“Given the way the economic wind is blowing, you would have to think that at some stage, some polite pressure would have to be applied in the direction of Archewell HQ to get the duke and duchess to actually, you know, make something.”

“It would be interesting to know if the same situation might also hold when it comes to Harry and his publisher Penguin Random House.”

“While they are probably still gleefully counting the Guinness World Record-breaking sales of his memoir Spare, could they be looking to get their hands on another book from Aitch?”