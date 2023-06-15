 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also makes a beeline for China

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britains Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Imperial College University, in London, Britain, February 15, 2023. — Reuters/File
Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Imperial College University, in London, Britain, February 15, 2023. — Reuters/File

After recent visits by CEOs of technology giants — SpaceX's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook— Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft landed in China on Thursday to meet with global health and development partners. 

Gates has been working with his nonprofit, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to address global health and development challenges for over 15 years. 

He believes that solving problems like climate change, health inequity, and food insecurity requires innovation. Gates tweeted that he was excited to visit Beijing to unlock progress for more people around the world.

China has a lot of experience in innovation, from developing malaria drugs to investing in climate adaptation. 

He hopes to unlock that kind of progress for more people around the world. His visit comes after a string of recent visits to China by US business leaders. 

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited China earlier this month, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another tech billionaire, travelled to the country in late May, his first visit in more than three years. 

Musk, who has extensive business interests in China, met with senior officials in Beijing and visited Tesla's Gigafactory on the outskirts of Shanghai for a late-night meeting with staff. 

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Beijing, saying his company enjoyed a "symbiotic" relationship with China. 

The CEOs of other major multinational companies, including Starbucks and General Motors, have also recently made trips to the country and met with officials.

Gates' visit to China comes as the country ended strict Covid controls that saw it largely closed off from the world for almost three years. 

The country is now opening up, and business leaders are taking advantage of the opportunity to meet with officials and explore new business opportunities. 

Gates' visit is part of a broader trend of US business leaders looking to expand their businesses in China.

More From World:

Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice

Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice
N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills

N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend
US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention

US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention
Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?
Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents

Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents
Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know

Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know
US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions

US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions
Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m

Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m
US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties

US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties
China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood

China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood
13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia

13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia
Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria
Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?