 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 10, 2023. — AFP
The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 10, 2023. — AFP

Google's parent company Alphabet has reportedly warned their employees against feeding any confidential information to Bard, the tech giant's AI chatbot, as it has launched worldwide marketing for its product, reported Reuters, Thursday, citing sources.

The directions were shared as the company under its policy, attempted to safeguard its long-standing policy of keeping its information safe.

The chatbots — including OpenAI's ChatGPT — are human-like bots capable of solving complex problems as they are programmed with artificial general intelligence (AGI). They are also capable of holding conversations similar to humans.

According to researchers, as human reviewers may read the chats, similar AI could reproduce the data it absorbed during training, creating a risk of information leaks.

A photo shows the US technology Google group logo during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 14, 2023. — AFP
A photo shows the US technology Google group logo during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 14, 2023. — AFP

Reuters reported that Alphabet also alerted its engineers to avoid direct use of computer code that chatbots can generate.

Google's parent said Bard can make undesired code suggestions, but it helps programmers nonetheless while mentioning that it aimed to be transparent about the limitations of its technology.

The recent worries highlight how the technology giant is approaching to avert any harm to its business after it announced its product while competing with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, on February 3, 2023. — Reuters
ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, on February 3, 2023. — Reuters

By February, Google told staff testing Bard before its launch not to give it internal information, Insider reported.

Now Google is rolling out Bard to more than 180 countries and in 40 languages as a springboard for creativity, and its warnings extend to its code suggestions.

Google told Reuters it has had detailed conversations with Ireland's Data Protection Commission and is addressing regulators' questions, after a Politico report Tuesday that the company was postponing Bard's EU launch this week pending more information about the chatbot's impact on privacy.

Information leaks

A Google privacy notice updated on June 1 also states: "Don’t include confidential or sensitive information in your Bard conversations."

Some companies have developed software to address such concerns. For instance, Cloudflare which defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, is marketing a capability for businesses to tag and restrict some data from flowing externally.

Google and Microsoft also are offering conversational tools to business customers that will come with a higher price tag but refrain from absorbing data into public AI models. The default setting in Bard and ChatGPT is to save users' conversation history, which users can opt to delete.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's consumer chief marketing officer said: “It makes sense that companies would not want their staff to use public chatbots for work.”

"Companies are taking a duly conservative standpoint," he said explaining how Microsoft's free Bing chatbot compares with its enterprise software. "There, our policies are much more strict."

More From Sci-Tech:

What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?

What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?
Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg

Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg
US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft
Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread
Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power

Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power
Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon

Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon
Reddit blackout: What is the reason?

Reddit blackout: What is the reason?
WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon

WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon
'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin

'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin
Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker

Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker