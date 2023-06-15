 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry's visa dispute 'global example of irresponsibility' by US officials

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has shared her thoughts on Prince Harry's vis dispute, claiming it's "global example of irresponsibility" by the US officials.

The expert has slammed the decision of the US department of Homeland Security (DHS) to block the release of Harry's visa details even after his admission of using drug.

The expert alleged that facts are not being checked even though the Duke of Sussex has been very open about his use of drugs in his memoir, "Spare".

Schofield urged the officials to do their responsibilities as per the US immigration rules and visa policy.

The royal experts continued that Heritage Foundation (RHF) has asked the US officials to unlock Prince Harry’s immigration records. But, the DHS has rejected a request.

But the department responded as saying: "We don't see the value in it, we don't think it's interested and important to the public to know."

Jimmy Wolfrey, director DHS, wrote in a letter that "to the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests."

Rightwing Heritage Foundation (RHF) has also slammed "zero transparency" of the US officials over US visa decision, asking Joe Biden's administration to provide Prince Harry’s immigration records.

More From Royals:

Princess Anne extoled for supporting her brother

Princess Anne extoled for supporting her brother

Prince Harry is ‘failing Spotify’ and hasn’t ‘created a solitary thing’

Prince Harry is ‘failing Spotify’ and hasn’t ‘created a solitary thing’
Prince Edward to steal spotlight at King Charles' Trooping the Colour

Prince Edward to steal spotlight at King Charles' Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry is ‘starting to question’ relationship with ‘main mover’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘starting to question’ relationship with ‘main mover’ Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is an ‘absolute control freak’

Meghan Markle is an ‘absolute control freak’
King Charles has ‘liberated’ Prince Harry from the ‘royal yoke’

King Charles has ‘liberated’ Prince Harry from the ‘royal yoke’
Prince William to change centuries-old royal tradition when he becomes king

Prince William to change centuries-old royal tradition when he becomes king
Prince Harry is becoming a ‘double-edged sword’ for King Charles

Prince Harry is becoming a ‘double-edged sword’ for King Charles
King Charles, Portuguese president celebrate diplomatic ties

King Charles, Portuguese president celebrate diplomatic ties

Prince Harry ‘can’t keep Spotify happy’ with ‘mediocre bids’

Prince Harry ‘can’t keep Spotify happy’ with ‘mediocre bids’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are churning out ‘predictable and anaemic’ content video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are churning out ‘predictable and anaemic’ content
Prince Harry knows his work can’t compare to ‘working down a salt mine’ video

Prince Harry knows his work can’t compare to ‘working down a salt mine’
Prince Harry is ‘clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts’ video

Prince Harry is ‘clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts’
Prince Harry is a ‘modern-day turncoat’: ‘Saint or sinner?’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘modern-day turncoat’: ‘Saint or sinner?’
King Charles putting ‘pressure’ on Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge eviction

King Charles putting ‘pressure’ on Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge eviction
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'still living as married couple' in Windsor

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'still living as married couple' in Windsor
King Charles in trouble as 'Royal Houses' pose problems for Britons

King Charles in trouble as 'Royal Houses' pose problems for Britons
Prince Andrew using 'Queen money' to finance stay in Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew using 'Queen money' to finance stay in Royal Lodge?
Queen Camilla to 'stand out more' at Escot with Queen Elizabeth favourite colours

Queen Camilla to 'stand out more' at Escot with Queen Elizabeth favourite colours
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles Birthday Parade day

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' to hit Netflix on King Charles Birthday Parade day
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move set tongues wagging

Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest move set tongues wagging