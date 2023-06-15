Prince Harry's visa dispute 'global example of irresponsibility' by US officials

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has shared her thoughts on Prince Harry's vis dispute, claiming it's "global example of irresponsibility" by the US officials.



The expert has slammed the decision of the US department of Homeland Security (DHS) to block the release of Harry's visa details even after his admission of using drug.

The expert alleged that facts are not being checked even though the Duke of Sussex has been very open about his use of drugs in his memoir, "Spare".



Schofield urged the officials to do their responsibilities as per the US immigration rules and visa policy.

The royal experts continued that Heritage Foundation (RHF) has asked the US officials to unlock Prince Harry’s immigration records. But, the DHS has rejected a request.

But the department responded as saying: "We don't see the value in it, we don't think it's interested and important to the public to know."

Jimmy Wolfrey, director DHS, wrote in a letter that "to the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests."

Rightwing Heritage Foundation (RHF) has also slammed "zero transparency" of the US officials over US visa decision, asking Joe Biden's administration to provide Prince Harry’s immigration records.