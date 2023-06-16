 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her sex life after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans for a standing ovation for the Pirates of the Caribbean star at Cannes.

Revealing her sex life Ulrika opens up about ageing on Thursday.

The TV presenter, 55, confessed she 'feels sexier' than ever as she prepares to 'enter her sixth decade' of life.

She said once she had turned 50 it made her feel 'much more confident about who she is and what she wanted'.

The former Gladiators host said she has 'learnt to accept' and 'embraced' getting older because she no longer cares what people think of her.

Ulrika went on to gush that '50 is the new 20' and that she has become 'fearless and not afraid' with age.

She wrote in her column for The Sun: 'Dating is much more exciting than anything I experienced in my 20s or 30sand, at the risk of boring you, as if you didn’t know, the sex life is considerably spicier.

It comes after Ulrika lashed out at a standing ovation for Johnny Depp at Cannes.

In her latest column for The Sun, Ulrika expressed her disappointment over Johnny’s fans, saying that he was found to be a domestic abuser by a judge in an English High Court case.

She wrote, “As if winning his case of defamation against Amber Heard, who gave countless examples of his atrocious conduct and made allegations of violent, coercive, denigrating and manipulative behaviour wasn't enough, people are now — literally — rolling out the red carpet for Depp. He's a hero.”


