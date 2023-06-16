 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Wolé Parks responds to Superman & Lois season 4 dismissal

Wolé Parks, who plays John Henry Irons in the TV series Superman & Lois, confirmed his exit from the show on Thursday.

Parks shared a photo of himself sensually posing with a life-sized plush bear under a neon bar sign on Instagram Story in the wee hours.

"Looking for work." captioned the actor. He also tagged his co-star Sofia Hasmik, who was also let go from the series.

Parks is the first cast member to publicly address his departure after Deadline, our sister site, reported that seven actors would be cut from the fourth season of The CW series. Alongside Parks and Hasmik, the other cast members who received pink slips include Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, and Tayler Buck. The departure of Walsh has been confirmed by TVLine.

With the removal of these cast members, only four series regulars will be returning for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as the twin sons of Clark and Lois, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, set to debut as Lex Luthor in the current season, has been promoted to a series regular for the next season.

The news of the cast reductions did not come as a complete surprise, as the eleventh-hour renewal of the show came with significant budget cuts, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the mass departure. However, there are hopes that the seven actors who were let go might still have the opportunity to recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

While the show's third season has two episodes remaining, Superman & Lois season finale is scheduled to air on June 27.

More From Entertainment:

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral
'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again' video

'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again'
Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’
Al Pacino, Robert De Niro ripped for embracing fatherhood in old age video

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro ripped for embracing fatherhood in old age

Wes Anderson's Netflix film 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is just 37 minutes long

Wes Anderson's Netflix film 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is just 37 minutes long
Amber Heard moved to Spain after feeling like 'pariah' living in US post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard moved to Spain after feeling like 'pariah' living in US post Johnny Depp trial
DJ Khaled's vacation turns painful due to surfing wipeout and golfing injury

DJ Khaled's vacation turns painful due to surfing wipeout and golfing injury
The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight

The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight
Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’

Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’
Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding

Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding
Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship video

Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ video

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’
'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'

'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'
'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival
Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday
Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation

Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation
Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty' video

Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid' video

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale