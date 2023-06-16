 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scientists discover rare star explosion in deep space

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

The artists illustration shows supernova 2013ge, with its companion star at the lower right. The companion star is impacted by the blast wave from the supernova, but not destroyed. — Nasa/File
The artist's illustration shows supernova 2013ge, with its companion star at the lower right. The companion star is impacted by the blast wave from the supernova, but not destroyed. — Nasa/File

Events in deep space are very intriguing and mesmerising where things are constantly forming and destroying all the time and one such occurrence is an exploding star or supernova.

In their new discovery, astronomers have identified a supernova, SN Zwicky, so warped that it appeared as multiple images from space.

SN Zwicky is a Type Ia supernova, which Caltech said, involves a star going out with a bang.

According to the California Institute of Technology, "it's not something miraculous but an effect known as gravitational lensing, which happens when gravity from a dense object in space distorts and brightens the light of an object behind it."

Scientists have observed that the gravity of a neighbouring galaxy has an impact on the supernova.

In the research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, astronomers wrote that an event such as this is among the "biggest challenges in astronomy as it entails catching two very rare phenomena — catching the transient signal of a stellar explosion in a distant galaxy and observing it through a nearly perfectly aligned foreground galaxy that deflects light towards the observer."

This phenomenon was long debated among experts and was first identified by genius Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity.

Christoffer Fremling, an astronomer at the Caltech Optical Observatory said: "I was observing that night and was absolutely stunned when I saw the lensed image of SN Zwicky."

"We catch and classify thousands of transients with the Bright Transient Survey, and that gives us a unique ability to find very rare phenomena such as SN Zwicky."

The Bright Transient Survey is research being conducted at Caltech, the "largest spectroscopic supernova survey ever conducted," the website noted.

"These are dying stars that end their lives with a light show that is always the same in brightness from event to event," a new release form Caltech read.

Study co-author Joel Johansson said: "This type of supernova lets researchers see further back in time because they are magnified."

Johansson said: "Observing more of them will give us an unprecedented chance to explore the nature of dark energy."

The study's lead author Ariel Goobar said: "Rare occurrences like SN Zwicky also help scientists probe the amount and distribution of matter at the inner core of galaxies — and could even help uncover secrets of the universe."

"What are missing components needed to model the expansion history of the universe? What is the dark matter that makes up the vast majority of the mass in galaxies?" Goobar said.

"As we discovered more 'SN Zwickys' with ZTF and the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory, we will have another tool to chip away at the mysteries of the universe and find answers." 

More From Sci-Tech:

This is how mornings, evenings on Mars look like through Nasa's Curiosity's eyes

This is how mornings, evenings on Mars look like through Nasa's Curiosity's eyes
Reddit CEO yields to blackouts, urges subreddits to end protest first

Reddit CEO yields to blackouts, urges subreddits to end protest first
Jack Dorsey's Bluesky set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money
WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots video

WATCH: Astronauts take epic pics of ISS casting shadow on Sun spots
All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

All life-hosting elements detected on Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data

Users warned against trusting Google's AI chatbot Bard with personal data
What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?

What makes Meta scientist Yann LeCun so sure AI is absolutely safe?
Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg

Scientists reveal what came first, chicken or egg
US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft

US judge temporarily halts Activision Blizzard buyout to Microsoft
Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread